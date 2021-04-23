Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.42

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 1684285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,396,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,137,037 shares in the company, valued at $603,402,369.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,639,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,366,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,763 shares of company stock worth $8,688,654. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after buying an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 580,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.