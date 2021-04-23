OWNDATA Hits One Day Volume of $480.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $480.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 104.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075632 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003088 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002957 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

