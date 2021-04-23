Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

