Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXSQ. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

