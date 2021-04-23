Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,829 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

