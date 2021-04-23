Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 603 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,390. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

