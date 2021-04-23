Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,775. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $83.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

