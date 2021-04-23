Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.02.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.