Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $137.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.