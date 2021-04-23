Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $461.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.67 million to $480.74 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $358.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

