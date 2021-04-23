Panagiotis Benos Sells 12,861 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Panagiotis Benos sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.49), for a total value of £103,273.83 ($134,927.92).

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 808 ($10.56) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 871.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 763.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72. Energean plc has a 52-week low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Monday.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

