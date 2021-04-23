Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) CEO Rachel Louise Goldman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

