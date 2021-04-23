Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Parsons alerts:

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.69. 321,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,578. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.