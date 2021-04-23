Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report sales of $239.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.67 million to $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

