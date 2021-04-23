Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NYSE APTV traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

