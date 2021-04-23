Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

FISV traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.84. 71,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,981. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.