Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,993 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23.

