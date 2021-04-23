Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $340.12. 1,570,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,813,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $209.50 and a twelve month high of $342.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.