Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 32,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

