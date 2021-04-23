Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 49,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,703. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

