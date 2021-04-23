PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.46% of PDC Energy worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

