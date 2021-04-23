Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

