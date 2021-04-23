PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $146.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

