Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.68. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 12,695 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

