Permission Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.03 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.