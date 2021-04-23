Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of RI traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €175.30 ($206.24). The company had a trading volume of 458,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €156.46.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

