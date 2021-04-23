Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -710.38, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

