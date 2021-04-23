Personal Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

