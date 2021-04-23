Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.67. 374,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

