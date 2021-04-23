Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Reduce”

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PGSVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pgs Asa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PGSVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $250.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.88. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

