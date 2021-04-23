PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 32,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 70,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

About PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.