Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $12.70. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

