Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.31.

PM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $94.20. 39,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

