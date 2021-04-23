Philip Morris International (PM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

4/9/2021 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

3/3/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

