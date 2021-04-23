Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.73. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,073,433 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

