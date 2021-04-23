Phore Hits Market Cap of $9.10 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $20,956.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.80 or 0.01367761 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,875,031 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.