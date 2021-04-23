Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.29.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $64.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $577.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.