Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Shares of PNGAY stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,477. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.02. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.15%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PNGAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.