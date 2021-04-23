Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,582 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

