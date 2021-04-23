Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at $29,496,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

