Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on June 1st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

PNW opened at $84.46 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

