Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $167.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $188.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

NYSE:PXD opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.00. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

