Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $240.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $249.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

