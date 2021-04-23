Piper Sandler Comments on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NYSE ACC opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 429,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.