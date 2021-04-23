Piper Sandler Increases VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $180.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VMW. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38. VMware has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.