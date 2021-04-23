PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.15 million and $7,349.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,289,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

