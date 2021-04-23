Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.60. 10,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,760. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $172.14 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average is $253.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

