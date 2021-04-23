Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $2.16 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.79. 18,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.71.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.