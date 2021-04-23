Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $262,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $251.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

