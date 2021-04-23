Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $628,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.